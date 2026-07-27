Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading 8.6% Higher - Here's Why

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.84. 181,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,092,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intapp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Trading Up 9.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Intapp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 8,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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