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Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Freedom Capital

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Integer logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Freedom Capital upgraded Integer to a “strong-buy” rating, adding to a mixed but generally positive analyst outlook for the medical equipment company.
  • Wall Street’s consensus on ITGR is a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $97; several firms recently raised targets, including Truist to $110 and KeyCorp to $104.
  • Integer reported better-than-expected revenue of $439.58 million in its latest quarter but missed EPS estimates by a penny, while management also guided FY 2026 EPS at 5.83–6.40.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Integer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Integer from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Integer by 79,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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Analyst Recommendations for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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