Integra LifeSciences (IART) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $417.6170 million for the quarter. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $391.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.Integra LifeSciences's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $18.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integra LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,068 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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