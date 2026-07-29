Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.530-0.610 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $18.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 17,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,068 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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