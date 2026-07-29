Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$425.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.3 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.43.

View Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ IART opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $418.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.42%. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,745 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,467 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

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