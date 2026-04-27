Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a "moderate buy" rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $7.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRG

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $2.94 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.62 million, a P/E ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,694 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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