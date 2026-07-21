Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

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Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Integra Resources has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,578,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,494 shares of the company's stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 1,440,789 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 1,556,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 1,245,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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