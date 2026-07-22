IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Acquires 38 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott bought 38 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 per share, for a total transaction of £148.20.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexander Scott bought 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 per share, with a total value of £151.79.

On Thursday, May 21st, Alexander Scott bought 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £149.85.

Get IntegraFin alerts: Sign Up

IntegraFin Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 3 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 389. The company had a trading volume of 308,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 250.17. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 and a 1-year high of GBX 395. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.37.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 28.60%.The firm had revenue of GBX 8,580 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 427.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IntegraFin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IntegraFin wasn't on the list.

While IntegraFin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here