Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Intel has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $602.32 billion, a PE ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Intel News

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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