Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns "Neutral" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.86.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 23,555,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,049,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. Intel has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $70.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has lifted price targets and reiterated conviction that Intel can capitalize on AI and advanced packaging — Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised targets to roughly $65, signaling growing confidence in Intel’s turnaround and addressable AI opportunity. Stifel Raises Target Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Target

Wall Street has lifted price targets and reiterated conviction that Intel can capitalize on AI and advanced packaging — Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised targets to roughly $65, signaling growing confidence in Intel’s turnaround and addressable AI opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Product progress: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors to extend “everyday AI” into PCs — a strategic push that supports the company’s narrative of capturing AI workloads across endpoints and data centers. Core Series 3 Launch

Product progress: Intel launched its Core Series 3 processors to extend “everyday AI” into PCs — a strategic push that supports the company’s narrative of capturing AI workloads across endpoints and data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings focus: Intel reports Q1 on April 23; previews and guidance expectations are keeping investors cautious — the quarter is being framed as a make-or-break catalyst that could re‑rate the stock in either direction. Earnings Preview

Earnings focus: Intel reports Q1 on April 23; previews and guidance expectations are keeping investors cautious — the quarter is being framed as a make-or-break catalyst that could re‑rate the stock in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation worries: Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may have outpaced fundamentals, calling the stock “stretched” given revenue and margin uncertainty — this commentary is pressuring traders to take profits. Wedbush Caution

Valuation worries: Wedbush and other analysts warn the recent rally may have outpaced fundamentals, calling the stock “stretched” given revenue and margin uncertainty — this commentary is pressuring traders to take profits. Negative Sentiment: Sell-side downgrades/short calls: KGI Securities’ downgrade and negative pieces/short‑bias commentary are contributing to intraday weakness and explain why Intel has lagged some semiconductor peers on days when the sector rallies. KGI Downgrade Seeking Alpha: Intel Drops

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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