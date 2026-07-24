Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the chip maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential downside of 20.18% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.01.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 167.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years.

Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid.

The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market.

Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: News that Intel and Fortinet collaborated on a new security processor, plus Intel’s first named outside foundry customer, strengthened the narrative that the foundry business is starting to attract real commercial momentum.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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