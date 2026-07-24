Go Pro
→ Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intel’s price target from $45 to $85, though it kept an underweight rating on the stock. The new target still implies 11.69% downside from Intel’s current price.
  • Intel’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion expected. Revenue rose 25.2% year over year, marking the company’s fastest sales growth in more than 15 years.
  • Management also raised Q3 guidance and pointed to strong AI infrastructure demand, Xeon server strength, and progress in foundry/18A production. After the report, several analysts became more constructive and lifted price targets, even as views on the stock remain mixed.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the chip maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.69% from the company's current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.25. 117,655,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,312,828. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $483.77 billion, a PE ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intel Right Now?

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines