Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the chip maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.69% from the company's current price.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.96.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.25. 117,655,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,312,828. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $483.77 billion, a PE ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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