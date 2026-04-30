Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 228778457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 12.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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