Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 4.1% - Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $65.70. Approximately 95,850,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 109,230,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target lifts signal growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround is real — Stifel raised its target to $65 (maintained Hold) and Cantor Fitzgerald moved its target to $65 while keeping a neutral view, supporting the case that recent execution and AI exposure deserve higher valuations. Read More. Read More.

Analyst target lifts signal growing conviction that Intel’s turnaround is real — Stifel raised its target to $65 (maintained Hold) and Cantor Fitzgerald moved its target to $65 while keeping a neutral view, supporting the case that recent execution and AI exposure deserve higher valuations. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product progress: Intel launched Core Series 3 “everyday AI” CPUs and is pushing AI-capable PCs — a tangible revenue pathway that supports investor optimism about higher-margin AI-related CPU and packaging demand. Read More.

Product progress: Intel launched Core Series 3 “everyday AI” CPUs and is pushing AI-capable PCs — a tangible revenue pathway that supports investor optimism about higher-margin AI-related CPU and packaging demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings and guidance are the immediate catalyst — Wall Street is focused on Q1 results and key metrics later this week; the report could validate the rally or trigger further volatility. Read More.

Earnings and guidance are the immediate catalyst — Wall Street is focused on Q1 results and key metrics later this week; the report could validate the rally or trigger further volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headwinds (geopolitical risk and a mid‑session pullback) are pressuring cyclicals and tech names, adding to short‑term selling pressure unrelated to Intel’s fundamentals. Read More.

Broader market headwinds (geopolitical risk and a mid‑session pullback) are pressuring cyclicals and tech names, adding to short‑term selling pressure unrelated to Intel’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and short‑selling narratives are ramping up: Wedbush warns the rally may be outpacing fundamentals (valuation stretched despite demand), and critics on Seeking Alpha outline reasons to short if execution or margins disappoint. These views raise the risk of further downside if Q1 misses or guidance is weak. Read More. Read More.

Analyst caution and short‑selling narratives are ramping up: Wedbush warns the rally may be outpacing fundamentals (valuation stretched despite demand), and critics on Seeking Alpha outline reasons to short if execution or margins disappoint. These views raise the risk of further downside if Q1 misses or guidance is weak. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell‑off drivers: reports about large equipment orders and heavy profit‑taking after an outsized run contributed to a sharp intraday drop — headlines and stop‑loss selling amplified the move. Watch trading volume and intraday flow for signs the pullback is temporary. Read More. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $52.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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