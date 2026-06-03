Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.93, but opened at $116.42. Intel shares last traded at $115.02, with a volume of 35,307,223 shares traded.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $574.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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