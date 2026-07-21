Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.06, but opened at $103.19. Intel shares last traded at $102.0620, with a volume of 17,668,154 shares trading hands.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip rebound as investors return to AI and semiconductor names after recent selling pressure.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip rebound as investors return to AI and semiconductor names after recent selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: RBC’s preview note pointed to a likely Q2 revenue beat, helping fuel buying ahead of earnings.

RBC’s preview note pointed to a likely Q2 revenue beat, helping fuel buying ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: News of a Google Cloud AI deal expansion and Fortinet’s security-chip alliance adds credibility to Intel’s turnaround and foundry strategy.

News of a Google Cloud AI deal expansion and Fortinet’s security-chip alliance adds credibility to Intel’s turnaround and foundry strategy. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel’s foundry secured its first named customer under CEO Lip-Bu Tan suggest progress in attracting external business.

Reports that Intel’s foundry secured its first named customer under CEO Lip-Bu Tan suggest progress in attracting external business. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are bracing for a big earnings-driven move, with options markets implying elevated volatility into Thursday’s report.

Traders are bracing for a big earnings-driven move, with options markets implying elevated volatility into Thursday’s report. Negative Sentiment: Fresh layoffs in Intel’s data center and AI group highlight ongoing restructuring pressure and raise questions about the pace of the turnaround.

Fresh layoffs in Intel’s data center and AI group highlight ongoing restructuring pressure and raise questions about the pace of the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators remain cautious, warning that the stock’s valuation and sentiment risk could limit upside even if results are solid.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $521.52 billion, a PE ratio of -167.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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