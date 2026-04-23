Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 2.3% - Time to Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $66.78. Approximately 128,608,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 108,937,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $333.57 billion, a PE ratio of -834.65, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company's revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here