Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 5.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.94. 122,698,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 122,540,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.99.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $708.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Southern Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here