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AI Memory Demand Has Turned These 5 S&P 500 Stocks Into Market Leaders

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 16, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Sandisk (SNDK)
3.0133 of 5 stars		$2,040.16-3.2%N/A70.81Moderate Buy$1,580.67
Micron Technology (MU)
4.0844 of 5 stars		$1,048.63-3.6%0.06%49.44Buy$788.13
Intel (INTC)
3.3393 of 5 stars		$119.91-6.2%N/AN/AHold$87.31
Seagate Technology (STX)
3.8297 of 5 stars		$1,036.401.7%0.29%98.38Moderate Buy$831.79
Dell Technologies (DELL)
4.9621 of 5 stars		$409.340.1%0.62%32.51Moderate Buy$475.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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