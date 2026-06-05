Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 11.3% - Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.33 and last traded at $99.17. 141,994,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 120,025,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.78.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Down 11.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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