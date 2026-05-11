Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 3.6% - Time to Buy?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.75 and last traded at $129.44. Approximately 178,288,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 118,952,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a market cap of $650.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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