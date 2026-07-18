Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

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Intel Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $95.04 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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