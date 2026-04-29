Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 12.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $94.75. 227,285,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 114,263,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI/data‑center strength — Intel posted stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results with revenue and EPS beats, driven by data‑center and AI demand; investors are treating the quarter as validation of the turnaround. Intel Q1 results

Q1 beat and AI/data‑center strength — Intel posted stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results with revenue and EPS beats, driven by data‑center and AI demand; investors are treating the quarter as validation of the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts — A new wave of bullish coverage (including a recent upgrade to "buy") and higher analyst EPS/price‑target revisions have amplified buying interest. Analyst coverage on Intel and AMD

Analyst upgrades and estimate lifts — A new wave of bullish coverage (including a recent upgrade to "buy") and higher analyst EPS/price‑target revisions have amplified buying interest. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure tailwind / CPU narrative — Management and commentators are highlighting CPUs as an essential layer for agentic AI and system orchestration, strengthening Intel’s narrative and supporting higher valuation multiples. Intel CEO highlights CPUs role

AI infrastructure tailwind / CPU narrative — Management and commentators are highlighting CPUs as an essential layer for agentic AI and system orchestration, strengthening Intel’s narrative and supporting higher valuation multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Capital move to buy back Fab 34 stake — Intel is marketing bonds to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Irish fab. Strategy supports control and long‑term manufacturing but brings short‑term financing activity that investors are parsing. Bond sale to fund Fab 34 buyback

Capital move to buy back Fab 34 stake — Intel is marketing bonds to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Irish fab. Strategy supports control and long‑term manufacturing but brings short‑term financing activity that investors are parsing. Negative Sentiment: Competition and positioning concerns — Some analysts argue AMD (and foundry partners like TSMC) may be better positioned for certain AI workloads, raising market‑share and margin risk for Intel. AMD better positioned than Intel

Competition and positioning concerns — Some analysts argue AMD (and foundry partners like TSMC) may be better positioned for certain AI workloads, raising market‑share and margin risk for Intel. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and "too far, too fast" warnings — After the rapid run, some strategists and investors say INTC may be pricing in near‑perfect execution; profit‑taking risk and calls to lock gains have appeared in commentary. Debate over valuation stretch

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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