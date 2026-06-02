Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.33 and last traded at $107.9150. 134,432,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 134,150,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to showcase a broader AI infrastructure strategy, including Xeon 6+ chips, networking products, and rack-scale AI offerings, which could help support future data-center and enterprise demand. Article Title

Intel used Computex to showcase a broader AI infrastructure strategy, including Xeon 6+ chips, networking products, and rack-scale AI offerings, which could help support future data-center and enterprise demand. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s new chip-to-rackscale AI push and partner ecosystem suggest it is trying to position itself as a lower-cost alternative for AI inference workloads, which could improve its competitive standing if adoption builds. Article Title

Intel’s new chip-to-rackscale AI push and partner ecosystem suggest it is trying to position itself as a lower-cost alternative for AI inference workloads, which could improve its competitive standing if adoption builds. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s presentation at COMPUTEX kept the stock in the spotlight and reinforced the turnaround narrative, but the market has not yet treated these announcements as a clear near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Intel’s presentation at COMPUTEX kept the stock in the spotlight and reinforced the turnaround narrative, but the market has not yet treated these announcements as a clear near-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame Intel as a widely followed momentum stock with strong analyst interest and large institutional ownership, but also note valuation sensitivity after its big rally. Article Title

Several articles frame Intel as a widely followed momentum stock with strong analyst interest and large institutional ownership, but also note valuation sensitivity after its big rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark PC chip is pressuring Intel by targeting Windows laptops and desktops, raising concerns that Intel could lose share in one of its most important markets. Article Title

Nvidia’s new RTX Spark PC chip is pressuring Intel by targeting Windows laptops and desktops, raising concerns that Intel could lose share in one of its most important markets. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel shares fell as investors sold after the recent foundry-driven rally, with valuation and execution risks returning to the forefront. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $542.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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