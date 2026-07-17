Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.59 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 123,878,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 120,823,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Google Cloud partnership was expanded, with Gemini Enterprise being deployed across operations and chip-design workflows, which could improve productivity and strengthen its AI-related enterprise story.

Intel’s Google Cloud partnership was expanded, with Gemini Enterprise being deployed across operations and chip-design workflows, which could improve productivity and strengthen its AI-related enterprise story. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street and media voices turned more constructive ahead of earnings, including price-target increases and “buy the dip” commentary, suggesting some investors see recent weakness as a buying opportunity.

Several Wall Street and media voices turned more constructive ahead of earnings, including price-target increases and “buy the dip” commentary, suggesting some investors see recent weakness as a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s AI-driven data center growth and foundry progress continue to be cited as potential drivers for second-quarter results and longer-term turnaround optimism.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3,185.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 167.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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