Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 5.8% - Time to Sell?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.48 and last traded at $96.98. Approximately 106,005,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 120,789,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Intel by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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