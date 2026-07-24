Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) fell 7.9% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $92.32. Approximately 179,397,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 120,684,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.23.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue of $16.13 billion and EPS of $0.42, both well ahead of estimates. Revenue rose 25% year over year, the fastest growth in more than 15 years, driven by surging AI and data center demand. Article Title

Intel reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue of $16.13 billion and EPS of $0.42, both well ahead of estimates. Revenue rose 25% year over year, the fastest growth in more than 15 years, driven by surging AI and data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance that topped Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the turnaround narrative and suggesting demand remains strong into the next quarter. Article Title

Management issued upbeat Q3 guidance that topped Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the turnaround narrative and suggesting demand remains strong into the next quarter. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, reflecting improved confidence in Intel’s foundry execution, server-chip growth, and AI-related upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, reflecting improved confidence in Intel’s foundry execution, server-chip growth, and AI-related upside. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s stock has also been supported by commentary about new AI demand, foundry progress, and a potential long-term turnaround, which helps explain the strong post-earnings interest from traders. Article Title

Intel’s stock has also been supported by commentary about new AI demand, foundry progress, and a potential long-term turnaround, which helps explain the strong post-earnings interest from traders. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage views were mixed, with some firms sounding cautious despite the beat, showing that investors still want proof Intel can sustain the recovery before assigning a higher valuation. Article Title

Brokerage views were mixed, with some firms sounding cautious despite the beat, showing that investors still want proof Intel can sustain the recovery before assigning a higher valuation. Negative Sentiment: Shares are slipping because investors are worried Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital spending push could pressure free cash flow and delay the payoff from the turnaround. Article Title

Shares are slipping because investors are worried Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital spending push could pressure free cash flow and delay the payoff from the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Some investors are also taking profits after a huge rally this year, with commentary suggesting much of the “easy money” in the turnaround story may already have been made. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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