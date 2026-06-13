Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Intel Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,012,894 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,255,076,000 after buying an additional 423,481 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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