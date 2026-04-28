Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citizens Jmp

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTLA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.14.

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Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,442,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,103. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.8% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,807 shares of the company's stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81,234 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,933 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,688 shares of the company's stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intellia Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 HAELO trial met primary and all key secondary endpoints and showed favorable safety — Intellia says a single dose freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy and has initiated a rolling BLA with FDA, targeting potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 if approved. This is being framed as a global first for in‑vivo CRISPR editing and materially increases the therapy’s regulatory and commercial potential. Intellia reports positive Phase‑3 results (GlobeNewswire)

Phase‑3 HAELO trial met primary and all key secondary endpoints and showed favorable safety — Intellia says a single dose freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy and has initiated a rolling BLA with FDA, targeting potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 if approved. This is being framed as a global first for in‑vivo CRISPR editing and materially increases the therapy’s regulatory and commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Company initiated rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to FDA for lonvo‑z — accelerates regulatory path and gives a clearer timeline for potential commercialization, which supports long‑term value. Rolling BLA submission initiated (GlobeNewswire)

Company initiated rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to FDA for lonvo‑z — accelerates regulatory path and gives a clearer timeline for potential commercialization, which supports long‑term value. Positive Sentiment: Heavy media and analyst attention and some bullish flows — Reuters and CNBC coverage highlight the pivotal success as a landmark for CRISPR therapeutics, and Chardan raised its price target to $30 (buy), signaling analyst conviction around upside. Reuters: therapy meets main goal

Heavy media and analyst attention and some bullish flows — Reuters and CNBC coverage highlight the pivotal success as a landmark for CRISPR therapeutics, and Chardan raised its price target to $30 (buy), signaling analyst conviction around upside. Neutral Sentiment: Options and price‑target activity indicate mixed positioning — unusually large call buying was reported (near 6k calls), and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $13 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting differing analyst views on near‑term valuation vs. long‑term upside. (See Benzinga / trading reports.) Benzinga coverage (price‑target/flow)

Options and price‑target activity indicate mixed positioning — unusually large call buying was reported (near 6k calls), and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $13 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting differing analyst views on near‑term valuation vs. long‑term upside. (See Benzinga / trading reports.) Negative Sentiment: Announced $150M underwritten public offering of common stock — all shares to be sold by Intellia, with a 30‑day option for underwriters to buy up to 15% more. Equity raises are dilutive and commonly trigger near‑term selling pressure as the market prices in share issuance and ownership dilution. Intellia proposes public offering (GlobeNewswire)

Announced $150M underwritten public offering of common stock — all shares to be sold by Intellia, with a 30‑day option for underwriters to buy up to 15% more. Equity raises are dilutive and commonly trigger near‑term selling pressure as the market prices in share issuance and ownership dilution. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows selling despite the positive trial — coverage noting that shares “fell despite positive results” reflects profit‑taking, the financing overhang, and possibly short‑term skepticism about valuation and commercialization timing. Investing.com: stock falls despite results

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

Further Reading

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