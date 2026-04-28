Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.54% from the stock's current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTLA. William Blair raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.09.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTLA
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0%
NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. 8,937,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.99.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm's revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company's stock.
More Intellia Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 HAELO results — the trial met the primary and all key secondary endpoints and showed favorable safety; Intellia says a single dose freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy, a potential first one‑time HAE treatment. Intellia Reports Positive Phase 3 Results in Hereditary Angioedema
- Positive Sentiment: BLA rolling submission initiated for lonvo‑z with anticipated potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 if approved — a clear regulatory pathway that materially de‑risks commercial timing. Intellia Initiates Rolling Submission of BLA to FDA for lonvo‑z
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst scorecards turned bullish — Citizens JMP and Chardan raised price targets to $30 and issued market‑outperform/buy views, signaling sizable upside expectations from the new data. Citizens JMP raises PT to $30 Chardan raises PT to $30
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying — nearly 6,000 calls traded (about a 92% jump versus average), indicating speculative bullish positioning by options traders ahead of/after the data release. (No direct article link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Robert W. Baird raised its target from $7 to $13 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting differing views on valuation vs. clinical upside. Baird raises PT to $13, Neutral rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Media skepticism and retail debate — coverage notes the scientific milestone but also highlights why some investors remain cautious, contributing to mixed intraday sentiment. Why shares aren't flying despite in‑vivo editing
- Negative Sentiment: Proposed $150M underwritten common stock offering — Intellia says it will sell new shares (plus up to a 15% option for underwriters), which introduces near‑term dilution risk and likely limits upside from the data in the short term. Intellia Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have shown sharp intraday swings — some outlets reported the stock falling despite the positive data, underscoring profit‑taking and sensitivity to dilution/valuation. Stock falls despite positive trial results
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.
Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.
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