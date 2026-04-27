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Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Intellia Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $14.23 after a $13.63 close and last trading around $13.83 on heavy volume (~10.47M); market cap is about $1.66B with 50-/200-day moving averages near $13.57 and $12.97.
  • Analyst views are mixed: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Hold" with a $19.52 target, but recent activity includes upgrades (William Blair to Outperform, KeyCorp $25 target) alongside lower-target and sell opinions, reflecting divergence.
  • Intellia beat the quarter's EPS estimate (−$0.83 vs. −$0.99) and reported revenue of $23.02M (up 78.4% YoY), yet remains deeply unprofitable (net margin ≈ −609.85% and expected FY EPS around −3.53).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.23. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.8270, with a volume of 10,473,612 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.99. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Intellia Therapeutics's revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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