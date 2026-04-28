Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.8190. Approximately 4,341,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,821,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.14.

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Trending Headlines about Intellia Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Intellia Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase‑3 HAELO trial met primary and all key secondary endpoints and showed favorable safety — Intellia says a single dose freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy and has initiated a rolling BLA with FDA, targeting potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 if approved. This is being framed as a global first for in‑vivo CRISPR editing and materially increases the therapy’s regulatory and commercial potential. Intellia reports positive Phase‑3 results (GlobeNewswire)

Phase‑3 HAELO trial met primary and all key secondary endpoints and showed favorable safety — Intellia says a single dose freed most patients from attacks and ongoing therapy and has initiated a rolling BLA with FDA, targeting potential U.S. launch in H1 2027 if approved. This is being framed as a global first for in‑vivo CRISPR editing and materially increases the therapy’s regulatory and commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Company initiated rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to FDA for lonvo‑z — accelerates regulatory path and gives a clearer timeline for potential commercialization, which supports long‑term value. Rolling BLA submission initiated (GlobeNewswire)

Company initiated rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) to FDA for lonvo‑z — accelerates regulatory path and gives a clearer timeline for potential commercialization, which supports long‑term value. Positive Sentiment: Heavy media and analyst attention and some bullish flows — Reuters and CNBC coverage highlight the pivotal success as a landmark for CRISPR therapeutics, and Chardan raised its price target to $30 (buy), signaling analyst conviction around upside. Reuters: therapy meets main goal

Heavy media and analyst attention and some bullish flows — Reuters and CNBC coverage highlight the pivotal success as a landmark for CRISPR therapeutics, and Chardan raised its price target to $30 (buy), signaling analyst conviction around upside. Neutral Sentiment: Options and price‑target activity indicate mixed positioning — unusually large call buying was reported (near 6k calls), and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $13 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting differing analyst views on near‑term valuation vs. long‑term upside. (See Benzinga / trading reports.) Benzinga coverage (price‑target/flow)

Options and price‑target activity indicate mixed positioning — unusually large call buying was reported (near 6k calls), and Robert W. Baird raised its target to $13 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting differing analyst views on near‑term valuation vs. long‑term upside. (See Benzinga / trading reports.) Negative Sentiment: Announced $150M underwritten public offering of common stock — all shares to be sold by Intellia, with a 30‑day option for underwriters to buy up to 15% more. Equity raises are dilutive and commonly trigger near‑term selling pressure as the market prices in share issuance and ownership dilution. Intellia proposes public offering (GlobeNewswire)

Announced $150M underwritten public offering of common stock — all shares to be sold by Intellia, with a 30‑day option for underwriters to buy up to 15% more. Equity raises are dilutive and commonly trigger near‑term selling pressure as the market prices in share issuance and ownership dilution. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction shows selling despite the positive trial — coverage noting that shares “fell despite positive results” reflects profit‑taking, the financing overhang, and possibly short‑term skepticism about valuation and commercialization timing. Investing.com: stock falls despite results

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,165 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: NTLA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company's research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease‐causing genes with a single administration. Intellia's lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

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