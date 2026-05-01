Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

IDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the second quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $7.99 on Friday. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Company Profile

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company's technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm's flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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