Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 397,974 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 300,859 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intellicheck Mobilisa news, CEO Bryan Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $320,400. 7.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck Mobilisa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the second quarter worth $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Zacks Research raised Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck Mobilisa has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intellicheck Mobilisa

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company's technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm's flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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