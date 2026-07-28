Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.39 and traded as low as GBX 106. Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 107.75, with a volume of 29,727 shares traded.

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Intercede Group Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.39. The company has a market capitalization of £64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,716 million during the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 per share, for a total transaction of £190,000. Also, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 2,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 122 per share, with a total value of £3,606.32. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 505,912 shares of company stock worth $19,721,264. 45.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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