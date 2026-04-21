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Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Trading 9.1% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Intercede Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 9.1% to GBX 96 on Tuesday with trading volume of 571,407 shares—up 256% versus the average—after previously closing at GBX 88, indicating a strong intraday move.
  • Intercede is a cybersecurity company offering MyID credential-management solutions for enterprises and governments to deploy and manage digital identities across secure devices.
  • The company has a market cap of £60.16m and P/E of 17.24, with healthy liquidity (quick ratio 2.02, current ratio 2.81) but a high debt-to-equity of 6.98 and a 50-day MA (GBX 95.09) below the 200-day MA (GBX 120.82), signaling mixed fundamentals against a weaker long-term trend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 and last traded at GBX 96. 571,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 160,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.

Intercede Group Stock Up 13.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of £60.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.82.

Intercede Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

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