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Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
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Key Points

  • Interfor has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six covering firms, with three holds and three buys. The average 12-month target price is C$12.17.
  • Recent broker actions were mixed, with several price target cuts and rating changes, including downgrades from Raymond James, RBC, TD, and CIBC. Even so, some firms still maintain outperform/buy views on the stock.
  • The stock last traded at C$9.48, below the consensus target, and Interfor reported a quarterly loss of C$2.03 per share on revenue of C$600.6 million. Analysts expect the company to earn 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Interfor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD lowered their price target on Interfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$9.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$623.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.26.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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