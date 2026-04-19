Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,528.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,871 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,876.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36. Also, insider David Bicarregui bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £447,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intermediate Capital Group

ICG LSE: ICG is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

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