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Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Intermediate Capital Group logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Seven brokerages covering ICG give an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (six buys, one hold) with an average 12‑month target of GBX 2,528; Jefferies is the most bullish (GBX 2,900) while UBS is neutral (GBX 2,250) and Citi recently cut its target to GBX 2,290.
  • ICG shares opened at GBX 1,871, the firm has a market cap of £5.39bn and a P/E of 9.19, with a 52‑week range of GBX 1,424.88–2,340 and 50‑/200‑day moving averages of GBX 1,627.49 and GBX 1,876.34 respectively.
  • Insiders increased positions recently: Matthew Lester bought 504 shares at GBX 1,584 and David Bicarregui bought 30,000 shares at GBX 1,493, and corporate insiders now own about 2.50% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group.

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,528.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on ICG

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,871 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,876.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intermediate Capital Group

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36. Also, insider David Bicarregui bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 per share, with a total value of £447,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

ICG LSE: ICG is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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