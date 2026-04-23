International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $270.00. The stock had previously closed at $251.86, but opened at $232.27. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. International Business Machines shares last traded at $224.4940, with a volume of 6,276,690 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Evercore lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.94.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — IBM reported $1.91 EPS and $15.92B revenue, topping estimates and continuing margin and free‑cash‑flow strength; strong hybrid‑cloud and infrastructure demand (including robust Z/mainframe growth) supports the business case. Article Title

Quarterly beat — IBM reported $1.91 EPS and $15.92B revenue, topping estimates and continuing margin and free‑cash‑flow strength; strong hybrid‑cloud and infrastructure demand (including robust Z/mainframe growth) supports the business case. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — IBM announced another quarterly dividend hike (small increase), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Dividend raised — IBM announced another quarterly dividend hike (small increase), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management held full‑year guidance — IBM maintained FY‑2026 guidance, citing geopolitical uncertainty (Iran) among headwinds; that limits upside from the quarter but reduces forecast risk. Article Title

Management held full‑year guidance — IBM maintained FY‑2026 guidance, citing geopolitical uncertainty (Iran) among headwinds; that limits upside from the quarter but reduces forecast risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves — Some firms trimmed price targets on valuation despite upbeat fundamentals (Jefferies noted upside but cut its target), a mixed signal for near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Analyst moves — Some firms trimmed price targets on valuation despite upbeat fundamentals (Jefferies noted upside but cut its target), a mixed signal for near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Software revenue underwhelmed and growth slowed — Investors flagged softer software/consulting growth and concerns that generative AI could disrupt traditional subscription models, which undermines sentiment for IBM and the broader software sector. Article Title

Software revenue underwhelmed and growth slowed — Investors flagged softer software/consulting growth and concerns that generative AI could disrupt traditional subscription models, which undermines sentiment for IBM and the broader software sector. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Despite the beat, the stock fell sharply in after‑hours/premarket trading as investors punished the combination of slowing growth areas and maintained guidance, reigniting sector‑wide AI fears. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 9.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $247.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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