International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $297.80, but opened at $322.55. International Business Machines shares last traded at $311.3990, with a volume of 9,210,410 shares.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM shares are getting a boost from fresh investor enthusiasm around its quantum computing push, with multiple reports highlighting the company’s large-scale investment plans and positioning as a long-term leader in next-generation computing.

IBM shares are getting a boost from fresh investor enthusiasm around its quantum computing push, with multiple reports highlighting the company’s large-scale investment plans and positioning as a long-term leader in next-generation computing. Positive Sentiment: Sentiment in the broader software group improved after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eased fears that AI will severely disrupt software businesses, helping lift IBM along with other enterprise software names.

Sentiment in the broader software group improved after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eased fears that AI will severely disrupt software businesses, helping lift IBM along with other enterprise software names. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary have also turned more constructive, pointing to IBM’s scale, cash flow, dividend appeal, and potential federal support for quantum-related initiatives as reasons the stock could have more upside.

Analysts and market commentary have also turned more constructive, pointing to IBM’s scale, cash flow, dividend appeal, and potential federal support for quantum-related initiatives as reasons the stock could have more upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also compared IBM’s performance with other cloud and SaaS peers, reinforcing that the stock has outperformed many software names but without adding a clear new catalyst.

Recent articles also compared IBM’s performance with other cloud and SaaS peers, reinforcing that the stock has outperformed many software names but without adding a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Quiver data showed mixed institutional activity and some congressional trading in IBM, which may matter to sentiment but is not a direct operating catalyst.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.50.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 7.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $300.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $240.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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