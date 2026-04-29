International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $226.82 and last traded at $226.8620. Approximately 6,410,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,011,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.04.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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