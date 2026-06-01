International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 7.3% Higher - Here's What Happened

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $327.98 and last traded at $319.6670. 32,605,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 6,894,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.80.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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