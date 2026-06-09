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International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • IBM shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday, with trading volume running about 22% above average as the stock moved between $271.29 and $277.22 after closing at $280.82.
  • The company’s near-term story centers on AI and quantum computing, including a new partnership with Google Cloud and a planned $10 billion quantum investment, but the quantum bet also brings execution and margin risk.
  • Wall Street remains generally constructive: IBM beat its latest earnings and revenue estimates, raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share, and analysts still have an average price target of $304.17.
  • Interested in International Business Machines? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $271.29 and last traded at $277.2150. 8,737,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,146,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.82.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day moving average of $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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