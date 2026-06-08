International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $279.43 and last traded at $280.9210. Approximately 6,448,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,132,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.84.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,893,669,000 after buying an additional 1,049,602 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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