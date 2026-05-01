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International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
International Consolidated Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • International Consolidated Airlines Group is set to report quarterly earnings on Friday, May 8; analysts expect $0.06 EPS and $8.4119 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter IAG posted $0.82 EPS, beating estimates while revenue of $9.29 billion missed consensus, and analysts forecast about $2 EPS for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • Shares opened at $10.15 with a market cap of $22.95 billion and a low P/E of 2.57, and the stock carries a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” amid recent price strength (up 3.5%).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Consolidated Airlines Group.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $8.4119 billion for the quarter.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 98.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.5%

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group OTCMKTS: ICAGY is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG's principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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