International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $8.4119 billion for the quarter.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 98.60% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect International Consolidated Airlines Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 3.5%

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group OTCMKTS: ICAGY is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG's principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

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