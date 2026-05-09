International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 98.60% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 89,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,586. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group OTCMKTS: ICAGY is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG's principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

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