International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get IFF alerts: Sign Up

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE IFF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. 171,407 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,158. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here