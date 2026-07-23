International Paper (IP) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $6.2025 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Get International Paper alerts: Sign Up

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Paper Stock Up 4.8%

IP opened at $38.10 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Paper wasn't on the list.

While International Paper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here