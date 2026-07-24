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International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Up 7.6% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
International Paper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • International Paper shares rose 7.6% in midday trading, touching as high as $41.06 after closing at $37.91 the prior day, with volume slightly below average.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: several firms recently raised targets or upgraded the stock, and MarketBeat shows a Moderate Buy consensus with a $44.31 average price target.
  • The company reported mixed fundamentals, including a recent earnings miss, but it also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, implying a 4.4% annual yield.
  • Interested in International Paper? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $40.7820. Approximately 6,000,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,756,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered International Paper from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Trading Up 9.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,750 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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