International Pte Ltd Bbrc Sells 1,107,672 Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Stock

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,472.74.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 7.4%

NYSE VSXY traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 4,076,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,558. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $81.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Victoria's Secret posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with sales and earnings topping guidance and management raising its full-year outlook. Reuters article

Victoria's Secret posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with sales and earnings topping guidance and management raising its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and Telsey Advisory Group both raised their price targets to $90 and maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the turnaround story. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo and Telsey Advisory Group both raised their price targets to $90 and maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: All three independent proxy advisors recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing governance-related uncertainty ahead of the annual meeting. GlobeNewswire article

All three independent proxy advisors recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing governance-related uncertainty ahead of the annual meeting. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted that the stock’s sharp rally has pushed valuation higher, and one Seeking Alpha note downgraded the shares to Hold because the risk/reward is less compelling after the surge.

Several commentary pieces highlighted that the stock’s sharp rally has pushed valuation higher, and one Seeking Alpha note downgraded the shares to Hold because the risk/reward is less compelling after the surge. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary points to Victoria's Secret’s brand reset, improved pricing power, and revived core identity as the basis for the stock’s recent momentum.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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